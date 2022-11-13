Officer shoots, kills armed suicidal man in Goodyear, police say

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An officer opened fire on a suicidal man with a knife, killing him on Saturday night, Goodyear police said. Officers went to a neighborhood near South Estrella Parkway and Elliott Road around 5:30 p.m. after someone called about a man who was stabbing himself with a knife, police said. When they got there, they found the man in the backyard.

While interacting with him, an officer shot him, investigators said. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died. No officers were hurt. Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community. Lisa Berry with the Goodyear Police Department said a crisis response team that usually go to mental health calls wasn’t on the scene yet when the shooting happened. “This was a quick scene,” Berry said. “Decisions have to be made in a split second.”

An investigation is underway. This is the 56th officer-involved shooting inside Maricopa County and the 87th overall in Arizona, according to Arizona’s Family’s numbers.

