Now Boarding: Winter planning for summer trips

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While Arizona is an ideal winter destination, the fall and winter months are a great time of year for us desert-dwellers to start thinking about escaping the summer heat! Let me suggest Scandinavia as an option! While it’s 110 degrees in Phoenix, it’ll be in the 70s in cities like Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Oslo.

This week’s “Now Boarding” segment is all about what you’ll find in Stockholm, Sweden. The city is very walkable and clean, full of friendly people who speak English.

I have a few self-guided walking tour itineraries listed if you or someone you know decides to plan a visit. Stockholm has a lot of tour options you can buy, but it’s easy to follow one of those free guides and go at your own pace. There’s no need to pay a guide unless you’re looking for someone to explain the entire history of the sites. When it comes to history, Stockholm has a variety of museums, from the Nobel Prize Museum to museums focused on the Vikings to the ABBA museum!

For day trips outside the city, the trains are easy to get from Stockholm to historic, charming Swedish towns like Uppsala and Sigtuna. In addition, the public transportation is impressive, from the buses to the trains to the ferries. I can’t think of a better or more efficient way to get from a major airport into a city center than the Arlanda Express in Stockholm.

The last thing you want to try to figure out after a long flight is how to get from the airport into a foreign city. The Arlanda Express is a clean, affordable train ride that will bring you from the airport right into Stockholm’s Central Station.

I’ve been using ferries more recently to explore cities, which worked out great in Stockholm. It’s possibly the best deal in Scandinavia! Stockholm has an extensive ferry system, which will take you around the islands that make up the city and extend into the Baltic Sea. For a dollar, you’ll get a great ride with beautiful views of different islands in the archipelago that makes up this part of Sweden.

I have my favorite ferry route posted online. Again, you can book a separate boat tour of Stockholm, but it’ll cost you much more than the dollar you’ll pay for a ferry!

As a side note, if you decide to plan a trip to Scandinavia in the future, it’s very easy to get from one city to another. For example, you’ll find flights between Stockholm and Copenhagen costing about $50 for a 50-minute flight.

