Man dead after gun goes off in Phoenix; older brother arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after police said he was handling a gun and it went off, killing his younger brother in Phoenix. It happened at an apartment on 44th Street near Thunderbird Road just before 4:30 a.m. Police said 35-year-old Dominique Jackson was “manipulating the gun” when it fired, and the bullet hit 33-year-old Thomas Jackson. He died at the scene.

Police detained Dominque for questioning and “based on the findings” during the investigation, he was booked into jail. It’s unclear what charges he’s facing and what details caused officers to arrest him.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.