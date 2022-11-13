Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after gun goes off in Phoenix; older brother arrested

The victim died at the scene.
The victim died at the scene.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:04 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after police said he was handling a gun and it went off, killing his younger brother in Phoenix. It happened at an apartment on 44th Street near Thunderbird Road just before 4:30 a.m. Police said 35-year-old Dominique Jackson was “manipulating the gun” when it fired, and the bullet hit 33-year-old Thomas Jackson. He died at the scene.

TRENDING: Dead newborn found in a Phoenix street Police are investigating.

Police detained Dominque for questioning and “based on the findings” during the investigation, he was booked into jail. It’s unclear what charges he’s facing and what details caused officers to arrest him.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A driver was injured when his car was struck by a train in Surprise.
Driver goes around rail crossing arms, hit by train in Surprise
Chris Magnus resigned on Saturday.
US Customs and Border leader resigns amid wave of migrants
Katie Hobbs, left, has the early lead over Kari Lake, right, in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
Hobbs’ lead now stands at 34K votes over Lake to be Arizona’s next governor
Republican Abe Hamadeh surpassed Democrat Kris Mayes on Wednesday after she was carrying a...
Kris Mayes keeps lead over Abe Hamadeh for 3rd straight night in attorney general race