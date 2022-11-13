Holiday Food Drive
At least 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning on US 60

By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - At least two people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning on the U.S. 60 off-ramp near Gilbert Road.

Arizona DPS troopers are investigating after responding to reports of a crash. One vehicle involved caught on fire after crashing into another car. DPS officials believe at least two people are injured, although there may be more. Paramedics are treating patients at the scene.

No more details are available at this time.

This story is still developing. Stay with Arizona’s Family for more details.

