Kris Mayes keeps lead over Abe Hamadeh for 3rd straight night in attorney general race

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kris Mayes is still in the driver’s seat to become Arizona’s next attorney general. She’s up by 20,810 over Abe Hamadeh, with about 88% of votes counted as of Saturday night. Mayes has 1,128,784 votes, while Hamadeh has 1,107,974, creating a 50.5% to 49.5% split. The two had been trading places on election night but Mayes surpassed Hamadeh on Wednesday night and has stayed in the lead. The new numbers came after 85,000 ballots dropped in Maricopa County on Saturday just after 6 p.m.

Hamadeh took the stage just before midnight on election night, confident that he will become the next attorney general. “We didn’t go through all this hard work to only get here, right? We came to finish what we started. And it started with securing our elections,” he said. Hamadeh then spoke about the Maricopa County tabulation problems. At 60 of the 223 voter centers, some machines were rejecting ballots. “If you see what we just witnessed in the past 24 hours is incompetence,” he said. “The biggest threat to democracy is incompetent elected officials.” Hamadeh then referred to Kari Lake as the next governor of Arizona, vowing the two will fix voting issues in Arizona.

Mayes spoke to Democratic supporters early Tuesday evening, shortly after the first batch of ballots was reported. “We are in this because we believe in democracy!” Mayes said to the crowd, who began cheering and clapping. “I joined this race 17 months ago because I was concerned about our state and the lack of real leadership, our underfunded schools, our water crisis, the growing fentanyl crisis in this state, and so many other things that impact the daily lives of Arizonans.” Mayes said if elected attorney general, she would not prosecute doctors, nurses or women for having an abortion.

Attorney general nominee Kris Mayes thanks Arizona Democrats on election night after the first round of election results is revealed.

Mayes is a former Arizona Corporation commissioner and current law professor. She previously said one of her focuses was on “depoliticizing” the office and wanted to work on restoring the public’s confidence in our election processes. Meanwhile, for Hamadeh, he said border security and addressing the fentanyl crisis are two of his top priorities if elected attorney general.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.