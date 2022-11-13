“To Kill a Mockingbird” arrives at ASU Gammage Dec. 6-11

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Academy-award winning production of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book is coming to Arizona State University’s Gammage Theatre on Dec. 6!

Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation has been called “the most successful American play in Broadway history” and has become the highest-grossing play in history, according to Variety. In 1962, a film adaption starring Gregory Peck was brought to screens across the world, provoking audiences to think through the consequences of racism, prejudice, the judicial system, individualism and its impact on society. The film was such a smash hit it was added in 1995 to the National Film Registry by the U.S. Library of Congress.

This stage adaptation, originating from Sorkin’s literary adaptation of Lee’s book, brings a fresh take to the American classic. Instead of only hosting one trial, this stage adaptation tells the story of Finch’s defense of Tom Robinson, an African-American man accused of rape in 1930s Alabama, and his internalized view of American justice. Sorkin’s adaptation also transforms the original text into a show that families can enjoy and learn from.

Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas, known for his portrayal of John-Boy Walton in The Waltons, will star as Atticus Finch. Want to get your tickets? Click here! This production will run approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes.

