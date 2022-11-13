Holiday Food Drive
Driver goes around rail crossing arms, hit by train in Surprise

A driver was injured when his car was struck by a train in Surprise.
A driver was injured when his car was struck by a train in Surprise.(Arizona Fire and Medical Authority)
By Eric Zotcavage
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:09 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver in Surprise was injured when his SUV was hit by a train Saturday evening. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office officials say the senior citizen tried to drive around the lowered railroad crossing arms at the intersection of R.H. Johnson Boulevard, which is near Loop 303, and Grand Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his SUV was hit by a train. The man was the only one in the SUV. Rescuers had to pry open the roof to get him out of the crumpled SUV. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

R.H. Johnson Boulevard is closed in both directions between Grand Avenue and Tanglewood Drive as the investigation takes place.

