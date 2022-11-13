1 dead, 4 injured after early morning crash on I-10 near Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead and four others are injured after a crash early Sunday morning near Guadalupe.

Arizona Department of Safety officials responded to a report of a car fire around 12:25 a.m. on Interstate 10, near Guadalupe. When they arrived, troopers found three people who were standing outside a burning car. An off-duty firefighter was also at the scene helping. While officials were helping those involved in the crash, a rideshare car driving past suddenly hit the back of the DPS patrol car, which then hit the off-duty firefighter’s vehicle.

The rideshare car then spun out toward the trooper and the three people he was helping. One woman, a passenger in the rideshare car, was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries. DPS troopers say four others were taken to the hospital.

Investigators say they are unsure if the crash involved distracted driving, impairment or if the woman in the rideshare car was wearing a seatbelt during the crash. DPS officials said that when drivers are passing by vehicles who have had to make an emergency stop, they should stay one lane over or, at minimum, slow down.

