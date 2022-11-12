Holiday Food Drive
Woman dead after a shooting Friday night in Phoenix

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting death of 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee.
Police are investigating what led up to the shooting death of 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after a shooting Friday night in Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road.

Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to a shooting call and found a woman, later identified as 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, wounded by a gunshot. She died of her injuries at the scene. Police don’t have any suspects and detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

