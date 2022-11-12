U.S combat veteran speaks at Scottsdale Veterans Day commemoration

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale held its annual Veterans Day commemoration Friday to honor veterans in the community for their service in the military. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega emceed, and Joan Fudala, a historian and Air Force Veteran, also spoke. This year’s keynote speaker, Rose Mattie, set the ceremony’s theme by asking veterans to share stories of their service.

Veterans Day gives people a chance to say two simple words, “thank you.” But Rose Mattie asked people to do one more thing. “Don’t just thank them for their service,” she said. “Ask them to share a story with you so that we can all connect as a community.”

An Army veteran herself, Rose shared her story with the community, talking about her frustrating moments and proud ones. She says during her service, she was treated much differently than men and recalls a time in basic training camp when she tried to help a fellow soldier. “I say, I’m doing what you taught me, drill sergeant. I am not leaving a soldier behind, and he told me, but you’re a girl,” Mattie explained.

Later that day, her sergeant asked her how many push-ups she would do to make up for her mistake, and she said she could do 50 push-ups. Mattie said he asked a soldier to count while she did her push-ups. “He comes back, asks the soldier next to me how many push-ups did she do? And the soldier said very nervously 52 drill sergeant,” she said.

Mattie was deployed to Iraq from 2003 to 2005, then again from 2009 to 2010. A year after her deployment, the Army selected her to be a part of an elite female program where she was deployed with the Green Berets to an Afghanistan Village supporting the Navy SEALs. Although Mattie constantly had to prove herself as a female soldier, she said each moment was a part of her story.

She shares a moment when her male constituents acknowledged her role as a soldier by putting her in charge of the infantry squad. “I thought, wow. I am a true soldier, and I am so grateful, and so proud of this moment,” she said.

After completing her assignment in Afghanistan, she was accepted into pilot training and received her wings in 2013. She flew for the Arizona National Guard until 2018. Today, Mattie lives in Chandler with her family. She is a mother of two, which she says is more challenging than anything she faced in the military.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.