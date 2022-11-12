No powder found inside suspicious envelope sent to Kari Lake’s Phoenix campaign office

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police confirmed on Friday afternoon no powder was found inside a suspicious envelope sent to Kari Lake’s Phoenix campaign office several days ago. On Sunday, Phoenix fire responded to a report from Lake’s campaign about the envelope around 2 a.m. Crews collected the mail. That night, Lake held a news conference saying an envelope containing a suspicious white powder was found at her campaign headquarters. At the time, Lake said it was unclear what that white substance was and Phoenix police told Arizona’s Family they sent the substance to the state lab to be tested. Lake said the staffer who opened the envelope was under medical supervision.

After the incident, Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, released a statement stating she was thankful Lake and her staff weren’t hurt. On Friday evening, Lake’s campaign responded, telling Arizona’s Family the staffer had waited several hours to report the incident and that she’d thrown the envelope into the trash. In a phone conversation, Caroline Wren, a senior Lake campaign advisor, said there was likely a mix-up. “The paper that she had thrown into the trash, the cleaners had come, you know, they usually come around 5 or something like that and had thrown out and taken and emptied out the trash,” she said. “So there were two envelopes that matched and looked very similar to the one that she had opened, that she had set aside. Those were the envelopes that they had confiscated to take for testing.”

No arrests have been made and it’s still unknown who sent the mail. Again, police confirm no substances were found and the employee who opened it didn’t get sick or hurt.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.