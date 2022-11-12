Fetus found in a Phoenix street, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say they found a fetus near downtown early Saturday morning.

Officers responded before 1 a.m. to reports of an injured child in the street. When they arrived at Madison Street and 11th Avenue, they found a fetus in the road. Fire officials pronounced the fetus dead on the scene, and the medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

