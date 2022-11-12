Holiday Food Drive
Mark Kelly addresses supporters in Phoenix after his election victory

Mark Kelly addresses supporters and the press after the Associated Press projects his victory over Blake Masters.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Democratic Senator Mark Kelly held a press conference, talking to his supporters Saturday morning in Phoenix. The Associated Press projected his victory over his Republican opponent Blake Masters on Friday.

“I’m so honored that Arizona has entrusted me to represent our state in the United States Senate for six more years,” Kelly said.

During his speech, Kelly addressed his support for the Maricopa County election officials and workers; called for everyone to focus on what unites Arizonans rather than on controversial issues that divide them; and praise the late former Arizona Senator John McCain.

