Mark Kelly addresses supporters in Phoenix after his election victory

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Democratic Senator Mark Kelly held a press conference, talking to his supporters Saturday morning in Phoenix. The Associated Press projected his victory over his Republican opponent Blake Masters on Friday.

“I’m so honored that Arizona has entrusted me to represent our state in the United States Senate for six more years,” Kelly said.

During his speech, Kelly addressed his support for the Maricopa County election officials and workers; called for everyone to focus on what unites Arizonans rather than on controversial issues that divide them; and praise the late former Arizona Senator John McCain.

