Man in hospital after being mugged and shot in west Phoenix

A man was mugged and shot Saturday morning in Maryvale Village, in west Phoenix.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after being mugged and then shot Saturday morning in west Phoenix.

Police responded around 6:15 a.m to a shooting call in a neighborhood near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road, near Maryvale High School. Officers found a man with a gunshot. Police say the victim was approached by a man, who tried to rob him. During a struggle, the suspect shot the victim. Police are searching for the suspect.

