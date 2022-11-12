Man found shot multiple times in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for the shooter who opened fire on a man multiple times in Glendale on Saturday afternoon. It happened on Northview Road, which is north of Glendale Avenue and 67th Avenue. Officers were called to the area around 2 p.m. and found the victim. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect drove off in a sedan but no other details were released. Detectives arrived around 3 p.m. and are investigating.

