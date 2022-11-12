Holiday Food Drive
Man found shot multiple times in Glendale

It happened near 67th Avenue and Glendale Avenue.
It happened near 67th Avenue and Glendale Avenue.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for the shooter who opened fire on a man multiple times in Glendale on Saturday afternoon. It happened on Northview Road, which is north of Glendale Avenue and 67th Avenue. Officers were called to the area around 2 p.m. and found the victim. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect drove off in a sedan but no other details were released. Detectives arrived around 3 p.m. and are investigating.

