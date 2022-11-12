Gorgeous weekend weather across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Temperatures are starting off chilly across Arizona, with Valley neighborhoods in the 40s and teens and 20s in the high country. Despite this cool start, look for a mostly sunny and beautiful day of weather ahead across the state. For most spots, today will be the warmest day this week. In the Valley, temperatures will top out near 73 degrees. That’s still five degrees below normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

A ridge of high pressure sitting over the Desert Southwest will get displaced tomorrow by a trough of low pressure that swings into the state from the northwest. The main impact of this system will be wind. Gusts of up to 40 miles per hour are possible on Sunday in the high country of Northern and Eastern Arizona and up to 30 miles per hour in the Colorado River Valley in Western Arizona. In the Valley, look for gusts closer to 20 miles per hour with a breezy day expected.

Tomorrow’s storm system is fairly weak and moisture-starved. There’s a chance for light scattered rain and snow showers in the high country, mostly along and north of the Mogollon Rim.

Next week, another mainly-dry system will sweep through our region, bringing more breeziness on Wednesday. Other than that, no major weather changes are on tap, with temperatures expected to stay unseasonably cool under mostly sunny skies.

The 7-Day forecast for Nov. 12.

