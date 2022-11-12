Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Culinary Union tracking down Nevada voters with ballots that need to be cured

Culinary Union tracking down Nevada voters with ballots that need to be cured
Culinary Union tracking down Nevada voters with ballots that need to be cured(Chase Duckworth / FOX5)
By Kim Passoth
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:53 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of votes cast in Nevada may not count because of issues with a voter’s signature. Hundreds of volunteers with the Culinary Union are trying to make sure every one of those votes counts. They are going through a list of nearly 10,000 names and reaching out to voters whose ballots need to be cured. With so many tight races yet to be called, the Culinary Union says they are now running the largest signature cure effort statewide in Nevada.

“We think this may be the most important election in a long time,” said Ted Pappageorge, Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer. About 200 members are now working to ensure every ballot that needs to be cured will be by Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline. Those volunteers are going through a list from the Registrar’s Office and reaching out to the voters on it by visiting them at home or giving them a call.

“I actually got called by culinary volunteers… I received two calls and a text massage,” recounted Athar Haseebullah. Haseebullah, who happens to be the head of the ACLU in Nevada, happened to be one of those whose ballot needed curing.

“I am assuming my signature from when I registered to vote like many, many years ago probably has evolved over the years to where it is now,” Haseebullah explained.

While Clark County may have tried to contact him, he didn’t get their message.

“After this amount of political ads that I have received, I haven’t really been answering my phone or my texts very much,” Haseebullah shared.

Haseebullah said the process to cure his ballot was fast and easy. It took less than a minute.

“I called the hotline that was listed for curing your ballot, verified some information over the phone including I believe where I was born, last four of my social, my address, things of that nature and they put a note in their system that it was verified by phone and that was it,” Haseebullah said.

You can find a link on our website on how to check if your Clark County ballot needs to be cured. Go to Fox5Vegas.com and click on Election 2022 for the instructions.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

DPS officials believe at least two people are injured, although there may be more.
Ten people injured in multi-vehicle crash on US 60 near Mesa
Katie Hobbs, left, has the early lead over Kari Lake, right, in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
Hobbs’ campaign manager claiming victory as lead grows over Lake in governor race
Republican supporters stand outside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office to protest what they...
Dozens of people protest outside Maricopa County elections center; sheriff highlights security
The race for Arizona superintendent of public instruction is in a tight battle.
Kathy Hoffman leads by 592 votes over Tom Horne in race for superintendent of public instruction
Republican Abe Hamadeh surpassed Democrat Kris Mayes on Wednesday after she was carrying a...
Kris Mayes keeps lead over Abe Hamadeh for 4th straight night in attorney general race