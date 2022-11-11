Holiday Food Drive
Weekend Valley freeway restrictions include I-17, I-10

Highway and street restrictions for this Veterans Day weekend.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:51 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are two highway closures and a highway restriction this holiday weekend. The Department of Transportation suggests that drivers allow extra time and plan alternate Loops when driving around the Valley.

Interstate 17 southbound closed in Deer Valley

The southbound lanes of I-17 will close between Loop 101 and Greenway Road from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. for ADOT’s ongoing pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to I-17 south are closed, as well as the on-ramps at Pinnacle Peak and Deer Valley roads and Rose Garden Lane.

Interstate 10 reduced to one lane near Ahwatukee Foothills Village

The I-10 south will narrow to one lane in both directions between Loop 202 and Riggs Road from Friday 11:30 p.m. to Saturday 8 p.m. and then from Saturday 11:30 p.m. to Sunday 8 p.m. for pavement sealing. The on- and off-ramps between Chandler Boulevard and Riggs Road will close on Saturday. Maintenance crews will reopen the freeway in sections as the work progresses.

Loop 303 west closed in the north Valley

Loop 303 westbound will close between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from Friday 8 p.m. Friday to Monday 5 a.m. for construction. The I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 will have limited access to use Sonoran Desert Drive, but the on-ramps for I-17 at Loop 303 will remain open.

Thunderbird Road closed in North Mountain Village

Thunderbird Road westbound will close between the I-17 frontage road and the Metro North Corporate Park road from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. for the regional drainage system project. I-17 south off-ramp and southbound frontage road between Acoma Drive and Thunderbird Road are scheduled to close from Nov. 11 to spring 2023 for the drainage project.

