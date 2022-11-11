Volunteers put together hygiene kits for homeless veterans in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On this Veterans Day, there are numerous ways to show your gratitude for those who have served our country. And one Valley company recently organized their employees to do Something Good for our veterans.

About 200 State Farm insurance agents got together to package hundreds of hygiene kits for veterans who are in need and on the streets in Phoenix. Included in the kits, items that many take for granted: shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks, lotion and a comb.

With each kit came words of encouragement and gratitude. Agents included handwritten cards to thank the veterans for their service. More than 400 kits were then delivered to the new VA hospital in Phoenix near 32nd Street and Van Buren. And that’s not all ...

State Farm also donated $3,000 to Diana Gregory Outreach Services, which provides access to fresh produce.

