Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Volunteers put together hygiene kits for homeless veterans in Phoenix

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
About 200 State Farm agents put together kits including toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, body wash and more. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By Tess Rafols
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:57 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On this Veterans Day, there are numerous ways to show your gratitude for those who have served our country. And one Valley company recently organized their employees to do Something Good for our veterans.

About 200 State Farm insurance agents got together to package hundreds of hygiene kits for veterans who are in need and on the streets in Phoenix. Included in the kits, items that many take for granted: shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks, lotion and a comb.

With each kit came words of encouragement and gratitude. Agents included handwritten cards to thank the veterans for their service. More than 400 kits were then delivered to the new VA hospital in Phoenix near 32nd Street and Van Buren. And that’s not all ...

State Farm also donated $3,000 to Diana Gregory Outreach Services, which provides access to fresh produce.

If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community, let us know here! Don’t forget your photos and video.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona veteran shares inspirational story after losing both legs in Afghanistan
About 200 State Farm agents gathered to put together hygiene kits for homeless veterans.
State Farm agents put together hygiene kits for homeless veterans
Gym member Ann contacted Arizona's Family to Pay It Forward to Sheri Smith.
Inspirational employee at uptown Phoenix gym wins Pay It Forward award
Motivational gym employee Sheri Smith wins Pay It Forward award