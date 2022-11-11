Holiday Food Drive
Veterans share stories as over 45K people show thanks at Phoenix Veterans Day parade

The Veterans Day parade featured ten floats, 15 marching bands, and more than 2,500 participants.(Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Veterans Day, more than 45,000 people gathered in Phoenix on Friday morning to give thanks to those who fought to protect our freedom. Our Arizona’s Family news drone was over the Veterans Day parade, which featured ten floats, 15 marching bands, and more than 2,500 participants.

Local veterans and their families shared their experiences serving this country. Among those was 89-year-old Billy J. Jones, who fought in tours of Korea and Vietnam, which he describes as extremely difficult. “I was in the Air Force. The worst thing that happened over there was Agent Orange,” Jones said.

But Jones says it was also rewarding. “I spent one tour with the Philippine Air Force as an advisor. During my time I was also an advisor to the Vietnamese,” he said. “After I retired from the Air Force, I went to work at the Johnson Space Center with NASA.”

Others honor the legacy of their fallen heroes, like Vietnam veteran Rudy Lopez. “This is the first Veterans Day parade without him,” said Catherine Lopez Summers, his daughter.

Summers shared what she misses most about her father. “He wasn’t afraid to show emotion and even cry when he’d see the flag. He taught us to respect others even if they had a difference of opinion as you; that’s part of what America is about,” she said. “It’s been very difficult. He was the best dad and best papa, and best brother to our family. He was kind of like the thing that kept us all going.”

