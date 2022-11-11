Taylor Swift adds 2nd show in Glendale as she announces more shows nationwide

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Swifties, rejoice! 17 more U.S. shows, including one in Glendale, have been added to the tour list for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour.”

Early Friday morning, Swift announced an additional show at State Farm Stadium for March 17, one day before she was originally slated to kick off her spring tour. Those two shows will have opening acts by Paramore and GAYLE. Arizona is the same place she started her “Reputation” tour. Other openers across the country include Haim, Phebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl and Red, Muna, and Owenn. She will wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium

The tour comes on the heels of a wildly successful release of Midnights, which landed ten songs in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Midnights has become the fastest and best-selling album of 2022, according to Billboard.

She gave us 8 shows last week, honey, but we want ‘em all. 💕 Due to unprecedented demand for tickets to #TSTheErasTour, Taylor has added 17 more shows in the US! https://t.co/ebjX0GgXTu pic.twitter.com/1NQeUZ7vml — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) November 11, 2022

