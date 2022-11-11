Holiday Food Drive
Taylor Swift adds 2nd show in Glendale as she announces more shows nationwide

Taylor swift file photo(Taylor Swift / Netflix)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:40 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Swifties, rejoice! 17 more U.S. shows, including one in Glendale, have been added to the tour list for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour.”

Early Friday morning, Swift announced an additional show at State Farm Stadium for March 17, one day before she was originally slated to kick off her spring tour. Those two shows will have opening acts by Paramore and GAYLE. Arizona is the same place she started her “Reputation” tour. Other openers across the country include Haim, Phebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl and Red, Muna, and Owenn. She will wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium

The tour comes on the heels of a wildly successful release of Midnights, which landed ten songs in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Midnights has become the fastest and best-selling album of 2022, according to Billboard.

To learn more about pre-sale with Ticketmaster, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

