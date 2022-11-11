Suspect arrested in Mesa apartment shooting that left 18-year-old man dead

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — On Thursday, police arrested 20-year-old Gilbert resident Joe Jetha Rim for the alleged shooting death of an 18-year-old in Mesa.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Nov. 6 around 5:20 a.m. at an apartment near Southern Avenue and Dobson Road, where they found Stephen Benito Jacobo shot in the neck. Jacobo died at the scene.

Court documents say one witness told police she arrived at the apartment around 4 a.m., and around ten people were inside the apartment. During her time there, she said she didn’t hear anyone arguing. Later, a few people left the apartment, which was when she and a friend went into the bathroom. That’s when she heard “a loud pop,” according to court records.

A second witness told police she was Jacobo’s friend and was with him during the gathering. Court documents say Jacobo asked about Rim’s gun, which was when he became upset and accused Jacobo of being in his personal space. Rim pulled out the gun from his waistband, records said, and began waving it around. The witness told police Jacobo said he wanted to see the gun. Rim said, “You want to see what I got?” and fired his gun.

Rim was pulled over near Interstate 10 and Wild Horse Pass on Thursday, where police confirmed his identity and arrested him. Rim was booked on charges of second-degree murder, and his bail was set at $1 million.

