As season of giving begins, Arizona nonprofits are feeling the impacts of inflation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Several Arizona nonprofit organizations that provide much-needed help to families in need said inflation and price hikes are among the challenges they’re facing headed into the holiday season.

The Consumer Price Index reported Thursday that Phoenix tops a list of cities where inflation rose the most. Many nonprofits are already seeing higher demand from families who are struggling in Arizona. Inflation continues to pinch Arizonan’s wallets and as we enter the season of giving, donating may feel like a big price to pay. Nonprofits are telling Arizona’s Family they’re worried charitable giving may be going down. “It seems like the need is just always pushing a little bit more than what is coming in because those who are donating are also finding some financial difficulties as well,” Col. Ivan Wild with the Salvation Army said.

Prices in Arizona went up by 1.4% in the last two months and over 12% in the past year, according to the Consumer Price Index. The Salvation Army and Phoenix Rescue Mission said those increases have led to higher demand for their services.

Col. Wild said most of their units are seeing up to a “30% to 50% increase of people in need.” At the same time, the Phoenix Rescue Mission’s numbers have doubled. “At Hope for Hunger Food Bank, we’re serving about 160 families each day and we’re over 300 at this point,” said Ryan Brown, the public relations manager of Phoenix Rescue Mission.

Just two weeks away from Thanksgiving, the demand is outweighing the supply. Phoenix Rescue Mission officials told us they’ve had to close the food bank early for several days because they didn’t have enough food. In a statement to Arizona’s Family, St. Mary’s Food Bank said they are more than 9,000 turkeys short for its holiday food distribution. If Phoenix Rescue Mission doesn’t get their turkeys, they’ll have a tall order to fill, which can make it tougher to feed as many people as they need to. “That’s been really difficult this year because there isn’t a lot of places we bulk purchase from because it’s not available and it’s far more expensive because shipping is far more expensive,” Brown said.

Arizona’s Family is teaming up with Fry’s to help some of these nonprofits. You can donate a Thanksgiving turkey or other nonperishable items when you check out through the end of the year.

Phoenix Rescue Mission will be hosting its Frozen Turkey Drive this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hope for Hunger Food Bank in Glendale across from the drive-in theatre. St. Mary’s Food Bank will also be hosting a Super Saturday Turkey Drive Nov. 19. You can bring donations to either Phoenix or Surprise location. You can also donate at stmarysfoodbank.org.

