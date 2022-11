Roughly 16K votes gives Kris Mayes lead over Abe Hamadeh in attorney general race

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite no winner being called for the Arizona attorney general race, Democrat Kris Mayes surpassed Republican Abe Hamadeh by Wednesday evening after the two had been trading places since Election Day. On Thursday night, Mayes surpassed a million votes, while Hamadeh came in at over 992,000, with 74% of expected votes counted. Around 16,000 votes gave Mayes the edge in a close battle between the two.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Hamadeh gained more votes in rural and conservative parts of Arizona, which gave him a 3,722 vote lead over Mayes. The Democratic candidate was holding a 10-point lead over Hamadeh in the early hours of Wednesday morning. However, as of Wednesday at 10 p.m., Mayes took the lead over Hamadeh by 4,243 votes after Maricopa County reported their updated ballot count numbers.

Hamadeh took the stage just before midnight, confident that he will become the next attorney general. “We didn’t go through all this hard work to only get here, right? We came to finish what we started. And it started with securing our elections,” he said. Hamadeh then spoke about the Maricopa County tabulation problems. At 60 of the 223 voter centers, some machines were rejecting ballots. “If you see what we just witnessed in the past 24 hours is incompetence,” he said. “The biggest threat to democracy is incompetent elected officials.” Hamadeh then referred to Kari Lake as the next governor of Arizona, vowing the two will fix voting issues in Arizona.

Mayes spoke to Democratic supporters early Tuesday evening, shortly after the first batch of ballots was reported. “We are in this because we believe in democracy!” Mayes said to the crowd, who began cheering and clapping. “I joined this race 17 months ago because I was concerned about our state and the lack of real leadership, our underfunded schools, our water crisis, the growing fentanyl crisis in this state, and so many other things that impact the daily lives of Arizonans.” Mayes said if elected attorney general, she would not prosecute doctors, nurses or women for having an abortion.

Attorney general nominee Kris Mayes thanks Arizona Democrats on election night after the first round of election results is revealed.

Mayes is a former Arizona Corporation commissioner and current law professor. She previously said one of her focuses was on “depoliticizing” the office and wanted to work on restoring the public’s confidence in our election processes. Meanwhile, for Hamadeh, he said border security and addressing the fentanyl crisis are two of his top priorities if elected attorney general.

