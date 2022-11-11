Mild Veterans Day weather for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a frigid Friday morning with Valley temperatures in the low 40s in spots and high country communities waking up to the teens and low 20s. Look for sunshine, light winds and a Valley high of 71 degrees today.

It will be a pleasant day of weather across Arizona for Veterans day, with quiet and slightly warmer conditions expected for the start of the weekend tomorrow as well. Saturday will bring a high of 73 in the Valley under clear skies with light winds.

Statewide, winds will pick up Sunday as a weather disturbance pushes through Northern Arizona. This storm system doesn’t have a lot of moisture, so the Valley will stay dry and a only isolated rain and snow showers are likely in the mountains. Most of the state will just notice a slight drop in temperatures and an increase in winds.

Next week, another mainly dry system will sweep by to our north, keeping temperatures across Arizona unseasonably cool. For the Valley that means upper 60s to low 70s. No rain is expected in the Phoenix metro area for the next 7 days.

