Maricopa County still working on counting nearly 400,000 ballots

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vote counting continued Wednesday evening as many top-ticket races in Arizona remain too close to call.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and County Supervisor Bill Gates joined reporters for an update just after 9 a.m. In that news conference, election officials stressed the record number of early ballots dropped off on Election Day. More than 1.1 million ballots have already been counted. In total, about 400,000 ballots are left to be counted in Arizona’s most populated county. That’s a number that could swing several key races, including the heated gubernatorial race, which narrowed on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Maricopa County received 275,000 early ballots. To put that into perspective, the county says 170,000 ballots were received in 2020 on Election Day. “This number is immense,” said Richer, explaining that the massive turnout just before the deadline made it possible for only so many results to be reported in the first 24 to 48 hours.

Early Wednesday, county officials said that they had 86,000 early ballots received last week in addition to 50,000 early and 17,000 secure slot ballots that need to be counted but are ready to be counted. Those “secure slot” or “Box 3″ ballots were put in by voters after the county experienced technical issues with the tabulators. Approximately 7% of in-person votes made on Election Day went into that box.

While the county says that no voters were disenfranchised or turned away, a Republican-led lawsuit filed for an emergency motion on Tuesday to extend voting hours past 7 p.m. Those efforts aimed to expand voting for another three hours, but a judge denied that effort shortly after. Maricopa County is expected to release its next batch of votes 7 p.m. on Thursday, but officials warned that it could take until Friday to have 95 to 99% of the vote fully counted.

