At least one dead in crash on Loop 101 in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Part of Loop 101 is closed in Glendale because of a deadly crash. It happened on the westbound side near 67th Avenue. The Department of Public Safety said the crash involved a utility truck, a semi-truck and two other cars. One person had to be rescued from one of the cars.

Two people were rushed to the hospital. DPS would only confirm at least one person is dead, but wouldn’t say if it was the same person who was rescued. The westbound lanes are closed but the eastbound lanes are unaffected. An investigation into the crash is underway.

