Lake Havasu City teacher fired after students find her online porn; parents horrified

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teacher at Thunderbolt Middle School is reportedly caught in a scandal — one that’s horrifying both parents and students.

“That was my friend’s daughter’s desk. And she is mortified over the situation like, ‘that is my desk.’ She has no care knowing students have seen her everything and on students’ desks,” said Thunderbolt mom, Kristina Minor.

The teacher has an online account where students found her pornographic content, which appears to be filmed in her 8th-grade classroom. “She was sharing these links to her sex site on her social media accounts, which are public, which children follow her,” said Minor.

Minor, a mom at the school, says she found the teacher’s explicit content. “And it says ‘who wants to be my next teacher’s pet, wearing her school t-shirt.’” Minor explained. “She uses her school photo that was taken for the school yearbook on OnlyFans.”

There have been no charges filed at the Lake Havasu Police Department.

But even if it’s not exactly criminal, parents are disgusted. “I am absolutely outraged. Our kids shouldn’t have been exposed to this,” said mom Alea Bilski. “I’m a taxpayer. I am not paying these teachers to film pornograhy. They’re being paid to teach our kids, and set higher standards for them,” Minor added.

The parents are also upset with how Lake Havasu Unified School District handled the incident. Parents received a message stating:

“It has come to our attention that students have been airdropping explicit material. The images did not happen during the school day and the person depicted no longer works for LHUSD. Please remove all images from your child’s phone and talk with them about the appropriate use of technology.”

Arizona’s Family reached out to the teacher; she did not want to comment.

The mothers Arizona’s Family spoke with said they also received an email that the teacher’s husband, who works at an elementary school in the same district, was also fired. He appeared in some of the material filmed at their home. We also reached out to the school district. They did not want to comment at this time.

