Inspirational employee at uptown Phoenix gym wins Pay It Forward award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward to Sheri Smith, who works at the front desk at You Fit Gym in uptown Phoenix. “She’s like a sunbeam when you walk in. She always greets everyone and asks how they’re doing; she puts up little slogans around the gym to help you stay on track with your exercise. She is beautiful inside and out,” said Ann Hager, who nominated Sheri.

Sheri makes time to greet each gym member with a smile and a friendly hello. Her manager told us that he gets hundreds of reviews about how nice Sheri treats their members. Because of her hard work, Ann wanted to Pay It Forward to her.

We walked up to surprise her at the gym. “Sheri because you are so awesome, and beautiful inside and outside, this is $500,” said Hager. “It’s our Pay it Forward award for people that are awesome and you’re awesome,” added Horton.

Sheri is a busy person, working two jobs, and she has five kids. She was touched by the recognition. “I put sayings up to lift people up because I feel like the world is so ugly right now, and they lift me up by coming in and saying hello,” she said.

