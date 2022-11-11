Fantastic Friday for Veterans Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- What a fantastic Friday to honor and celebrate our veterans. Sunny and warm conditions for today’s big parade after another chilly morning. The overnight low at Sky Harbor checked in at 47 degrees, eight degrees below the daily average for this time of year. Lots of clouds to start the night, then clearing by the morning hours. Unseasonably low temperatures in the mid to upper 40′s will continue through the weekend. Saturday looks sunny and clear, with highs in the low 70′s.

Sunny and breezy at times across the state! (AZ Family #FirstAlertWX Team)

Sunny and breezy at times across the state! (AZ Family #FirstAlertWX Team)

Sunny and breezy at times across the state! (AZ Family #FirstAlertWX Team)

On Sunday afternoon, a mostly dry system will brush by northern Arizona. Snow flurries could be possible, but only in the highest elevations from this fast-moving storm. Expect wind gusts in the High Country to be around 25-35 mph in those wind-prone areas. For us here in the Valley, look for breezy and a bit cooler conditions, still well off our normal high-temperature range for this time of year. Highs in the low 70′s to upper 60′s will persists through the middle to the end of next week.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.