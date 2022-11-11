Deadly crash closes parts of Ray Road in Gilbert

GIBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash early Friday morning has closed both directions of Ray Road in parts of Gilbert.

According to Gilbert police, the crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Higley Road. Video from the scene shows that the car hit a tree. Details on the victim have not yet been released, but detectives note that they are in the early stages of the investigation.

Commuters are asked to avoid Ray Road between San Tan Village Parkway and Higley Road as the investigation takes place.

