Arizona veteran shares inspirational story after losing legs in Afghanistan

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Veterans Day is a time to thank those who have served. It’s also about honoring their sacrifices, like a veteran from Arizona who almost lost everything in the blink of an eye.

Jordan Maynard enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2005 and was deployed to Afghanistan. During one tour, an IED detonated and Maynard was severely injured. He ended up losing both legs. But luckily he survived and was able to return home to his family, including his young son.

During his recovery, Maynard was introduced to Semper Fi & America’s Fund, which is a non-profit that provides lifetime support to combat-wounded veterans and their families. Over the years, the fund has provided $282 million in assistance to about 28,000 service members. And in this case the fund helped provide a wheelchair-accessible camper for the Maynard family, who love the outdoors!

Tess Rafols spoke with Jordan this Veterans Day on Good Morning Arizona. Watch the video above for the full interview!

