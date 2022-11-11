Alleged DUI driver illegally buys owl at gas station in Payson

PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you see a wild animal, leave it alone. That’s what the Payson Police Department is reminding people after a man illegally bought an owl early Thursday morning. Police say officers pulled over a man for DUI and, to their surprise, found an owl beside him inside the car. The man told officers another driver found the owl along the road and sold it to him for $100 at a gas station.

“The Payson Police Department would also like to take this opportunity to encourage the public not to use methamphetamine or you too may find yourself illegally purchasing a wild owl, for $100, in the middle of the night, from strangers, at a local gas station,” the department said on Facebook.

The unidentified man was arrested for aggravated DUI, possession of meth and possession of wildlife. Unfortunately, the poor owl was injured and couldn’t be released back into the wild, so Arizona Game and Fish Department picked it up.

