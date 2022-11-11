Holiday Food Drive
3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran defeated by Eli Crane

FILE - Eli Crane, a Republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District in Arizona, is introduced by former President Donald Trump as Trump speaks at a "Save America" rally on July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. The vast 2nd Congressional District in Arizona will be a key factor in determining which political party has the majority in the state's delegation. Former Navy SEAL Eli Crane emerged from a crowded field of Republicans in the primary to take on Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran in the Nov. 8 general election. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent in Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, has been defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican.

Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election. Crane banked on redistricting making it easy to knock off O’Halleran.

Election Results

Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area.

O’Halleran leaned on his moderate voting record, name ID and consistent work across the district that includes the Navajo Nation to hold onto the seat. Crane had former President Donald Trump’s backing and the new Republican advantage in the district in his favor.

Besides O’Halleran’s district, three others among Arizona’s nine congressional seats were in play in the election that concluded on Tuesday, two now held by Democrats and just one by Republicans. All were too early to call.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

