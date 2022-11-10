Waymo’s self-driving service is now available to the public in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Waymo’s self-driving service has now officially expanded service into downtown Phoenix, officially marking an end to a months-long testing phase.

Waymo, which is owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, has been working to expand self-driving operations in Arizona. Arizona’s Family reported earlier this month that Sky Harbor was poised to become the first airport in the world to offer Waymo services, making it one of the few airports to offer self-driving taxis.

On Thursday, Waymo One officially opened in downtown Phoenix, allowing anyone to use the app to hail a robotaxi 24/7. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego tweeted shortly after the announcement, saying in part, “the future is here in Phoenix!”

A new expanded service area is available for Waymo passengers. (Arizona's Family)

Arizona has been at the forefront of autonomous testing. In 2015, Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order outlining the state’s process for vehicle manufacturers to conduct self-driving development. In 2018, HB 2422 allowed personal delivery devices, like drones, to operate. Earlier this year, SB 1333 created a new vehicle classified for low-speed, self-operating vehicles called Neighborhood Occupantless Electric Vehicles.

Waymo One is now open to the public in Downtown Phoenix! Download @Waymo’s app, hail a ride 24/7 and enjoy a rider-only journey all to yourself. https://t.co/FpCBkAERzD 🤖🚘 pic.twitter.com/2WBtmw3Kqd — Saswat Panigrahi (@saswat101) November 10, 2022

