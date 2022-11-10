‘Tis the season for caring and giving back!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family and Fry’s Food Stores have teamed up to help Arizona families in need celebrate the holidays.

There are two parts to this year’s Holiday Food Drive. The first goal is to collect 5,000 turkeys for The Salvation Army by Nov. 22. You can buy one for $10 using a scan card when checking out at any Fry’s Food location in Arizona. Make sure to save your receipt; Fry’s will give you 10% off one grocery bill between Nov. 25 and Nov. 27.

Other donations of non-perishable food will be accepted, of course, but the first goal is focused on those turkeys.

Starting Nov. 23, we’ll shift gears to tackle the rest of the holiday season. There will be $1 and $5 scan cards at every register at Fry’s grocery stores in Arizona. Just tack the donation onto your bill to make the holidays a little brighter for an Arizona family in need.

