Sunny skies, dry conditions in the Phoenix area for Veterans Day weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a cloudy, rainy day Wednesday, Thursday has been sunny and dry across most of the state. Lows across the Valley were in the mid to upper 40′s, which is still below normal for this time of year. It’s been cool in the High Country, with highs running about 10-15 degrees below normal with light winds.

It will be another chilly night across the state tonight and here in the Valley, with lows back in the 40′s in most spots. Your Veterans Day parade forecast looks fantastic, with temperatures in the low 60′s at the start of the parade at 11 a.m. under sunny skies. Weak high pressure will bring sunny and dry conditions Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low 70′s.

A bit breezy on Sunday here in the Valley with the passage of another low-pressure center that may bring a quick burst of snow flurries Sunday night and into Monday for extreme N. AZ. Highs should be right around 70 degrees through the first half of next week, with lows in the mid to upper 40′s each morning.

