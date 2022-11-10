Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix Suns special edition jerseys pay homage to 22 tribal nations within Arizona

The team will wear the uniform 10 times at home as part of “ORIGINATIV,” a season-long...
The team will wear the uniform 10 times at home as part of “ORIGINATIV,” a season-long celebration series hosted by Gila River Resorts and Casinos.(Phoenix Suns)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:58 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On the Navajo Nation, basketball is an integral part of the community and many members cheer on the Phoenix Suns. Now the team is paying tribute to the Navajo Nation and the 21 other federally-recognized tribal nations in the state through the new 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform.

The uniform’s design has been a process two and a half years in the making. A new logo encompasses the Native American medicine wheels, which feature 22 feathers and 22 arrowheads.

TRENDING: Phoenix Suns bringing new merch, food options to Footprint Center

Senior Director of Live Presentation Shawn Martinez is Diné himself. “Back home rez ball is central to our way of life and brings our diverse communities and cultures together on and off the court,” said Martinez.

The jersey’s color is eye-popping, too. And there’s a reason behind it; the turquoise color represents the “living or protection stone.” It symbolizes the belief that all things are precious and the earth itself is a living creature.

Meanwhile, there’s “black tape running down the jersey top and shorts features the word for ‘sun’ in each of the tribes’ unique native languages ... It is perhaps the uniform’s most important feature,” the Phoenix Suns explained in a news release.

Martinez says it is important to showcase the resilience and perseverance of the cultures.

“Many of these languages were never written and have been passed down from generation to generation for centuries. We are honored to be able to showcase the diversity of culture and pride of these remarkable sovereign nations,” he said.

Teammates will wear the uniform 10 times during “ORIGINATIV,” which is a celebration series honoring Arizona’s 2022 tribal nations. To learn more, click/tap here.

The Phoenix Suns 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform honors Arizona’s 22 federally recognized...
The Phoenix Suns 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform honors Arizona’s 22 federally recognized indigenous tribes.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix Suns' Cam Johnson (23) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game...
Suns’ Cam Johnson undergoes knee surgery, will remain out until further notice
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Former Phoenix Suns player Steve Nash fired as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets
In all, there will be 12 throwback nights throughout the upcoming 22-23 season with the first...
Phoenix Suns to host 90s-theme night for team’s 30th anniversary
Phoenix Suns gearing up for season opener at Footprint Center