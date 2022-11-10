One dead after double shooting in Chandler; 2 arrests made

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police say one person has died in a double shooting that happened at the Casa Del Sol apartment complex near Pecos Road and Arizona Avenue earlier this week.

According to officers, shots rang out around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds inside one of the apartments. The victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, police confirmed that one person, identified as a 21-year-old man, died at the hospital from his injuries. A second victim, who police are describing as a 19-year-old woman remains in critical condition.

Witnesses say the suspects ran away from the apartment after the shooting, but they were quickly located. One suspect, 27-year-old Kory William Sandusky, Jr. was booked into the Maricopa County jail on multiple charges including aggravated assault, first-degree burglary, and weapon possession. Police add that some of these charges stem from the second crime scene where Sandusky allegedly forced his way into a home while running from the shooting.

The second suspect has not been identified but was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant while detectives worked to determine if he played a role in the shooting. An investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.