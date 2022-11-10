Maricopa County votes on school overrides, bonds and budget increases so far

Holiday Food Drive
Almost three dozen ballot measures in Maricopa County asked for voter approval for school budget override continuations, bond approvals, budget increases and more.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:32 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Almost three dozen ballot measures in Maricopa County asked for voter approval for school budget override continuations, bond approvals, budget increases and more. Early voting information was released Wednesday at 1:54 a.m. and the next update is expected around 6 p.m.

Here’s what the votes look like so far:

Agua Fria Union High School District — The budget override is currently passing, while the bond approval is currently failing.

Buckeye Union High School District — The budget override is currently passing.

Cartwright Elementary School District — The budget override is currently passing.

Cave Creek Unified School District The budget increase is currently failing.

Creighton Elementary School District The budget override is currently passing.

Fountains Hills Unified School District The bond approval and budget increase are currently failing.

Fowler Elementary School District The bond approval is currently passing.

Higley Unified School District The bond approval is currently failing.

Liberty Elementary School District The budget increase is currently passing.

Litchfield Elementary School District The budget override is currently passing.

Madison Elementary School District The budget increase is currently passing.

Mesa Unified School District The bond approval and the alternative spending limit continuation are currently passing.

Osborn Elementary School District The budget override is currently passing.

Paradise Valley Unified School District The budget override is currently passing.

Phoenix Elementary School District The bond approval and the sale, lease or exchange real estate are currently passing.

Queen Creek Unified School District The bond approval is currently failing.

Scottsdale Unified School District The budget increase is currently passing.

Tempe Elementary School District The bond approval is currently passing.

Tempe Union High School District The budget override, bond approval and budget increase are currently passing.

Tolleson Union High School District The sale, lease or exchange of real estate is currently passing.

Union Elementary School District The bond approval is currently failing, but the budget increase is currently passing.

Washington Elementary School District The budget override and the bond approval are currently passing.

Wickenburg Unified School District The budget override is currently passing.

