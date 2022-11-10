Maricopa County votes on school overrides, bonds and budget increases so far
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Almost three dozen ballot measures in Maricopa County asked for voter approval for school budget override continuations, bond approvals, budget increases and more. Early voting information was released Wednesday at 1:54 a.m. and the next update is expected around 6 p.m.
Here’s what the votes look like so far:
Agua Fria Union High School District — The budget override is currently passing, while the bond approval is currently failing.
Buckeye Union High School District — The budget override is currently passing.
Cartwright Elementary School District — The budget override is currently passing.
Cave Creek Unified School District — The budget increase is currently failing.
Creighton Elementary School District — The budget override is currently passing.
Fountains Hills Unified School District — The bond approval and budget increase are currently failing.
Fowler Elementary School District — The bond approval is currently passing.
Higley Unified School District — The bond approval is currently failing.
Liberty Elementary School District — The budget increase is currently passing.
Litchfield Elementary School District — The budget override is currently passing.
Madison Elementary School District — The budget increase is currently passing.
Mesa Unified School District — The bond approval and the alternative spending limit continuation are currently passing.
Osborn Elementary School District — The budget override is currently passing.
Paradise Valley Unified School District — The budget override is currently passing.
Phoenix Elementary School District — The bond approval and the sale, lease or exchange real estate are currently passing.
Queen Creek Unified School District — The bond approval is currently failing.
Scottsdale Unified School District — The budget increase is currently passing.
Tempe Elementary School District — The bond approval is currently passing.
Tempe Union High School District — The budget override, bond approval and budget increase are currently passing.
Tolleson Union High School District — The sale, lease or exchange of real estate is currently passing.
Union Elementary School District — The bond approval is currently failing, but the budget increase is currently passing.
Washington Elementary School District — The budget override and the bond approval are currently passing.
Wickenburg Unified School District — The budget override is currently passing.
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.