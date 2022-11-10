Maricopa County votes on school overrides, bonds and budget increases so far

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Almost three dozen ballot measures in Maricopa County asked for voter approval for school budget override continuations, bond approvals, budget increases and more. Early voting information was released Wednesday at 1:54 a.m. and the next update is expected around 6 p.m.

Here’s what the votes look like so far:

Agua Fria Union High School District — The budget override is currently passing, while the bond approval is currently failing.

Buckeye Union High School District — The budget override is currently passing.

Cartwright Elementary School District — The budget override is currently passing.

Cave Creek Unified School District — The budget increase is currently failing.

Creighton Elementary School District — The budget override is currently passing.

Fountains Hills Unified School District — The bond approval and budget increase are currently failing.

Fowler Elementary School District — The bond approval is currently passing.

Higley Unified School District — The bond approval is currently failing.

Liberty Elementary School District — The budget increase is currently passing.

Litchfield Elementary School District — The budget override is currently passing.

Madison Elementary School District — The budget increase is currently passing.

Mesa Unified School District — The bond approval and the alternative spending limit continuation are currently passing.

Osborn Elementary School District — The budget override is currently passing.

Paradise Valley Unified School District — The budget override is currently passing.

Phoenix Elementary School District — The bond approval and the sale, lease or exchange real estate are currently passing.

Queen Creek Unified School District — The bond approval is currently failing.

Scottsdale Unified School District — The budget increase is currently passing.

Tempe Elementary School District — The bond approval is currently passing.

Tempe Union High School District — The budget override , bond approval and budget increase are currently passing.

Tolleson Union High School District — The sale, lease or exchange of real estate is currently passing.

Union Elementary School District — The bond approval is currently failing, but the budget increase is currently passing.

Washington Elementary School District — The budget override and the bond approval are currently passing.

Wickenburg Unified School District — The budget override is currently passing.

