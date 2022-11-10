Man shot by Circle K clerk during argument in north Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened after an argument at a convenience store.

Authorities say it happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road. When officers showed up, they found a man who had been shot with serious injuries. At this time, investigators believe the man had gotten into a fight over the store being closed. Police tell Arizona’s Family that the man got into an argument that then escalated when a clerk pulled out a gun and shot him. Details on the man’s condition haven’t been released, but authorities on the scene confirmed that the man was undergoing surgery.

Detectives are working to learn more about what happened during the scuffle, and whether the clerk used the weapon in self-defense. It’s unclear if the clerk was detained. More information is expected to be released later in the day.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.