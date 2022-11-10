Holiday Food Drive
Man accused of stealing $140k in cash, jewelry during Phoenix home break-in

Police say Gilbert Sanchez stole sentimental pieces of jewelry, including one valued at...
Police say Gilbert Sanchez stole sentimental pieces of jewelry, including one valued at $40,000. He says he has a 4-5 a day fentanyl habit.(Courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:16 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Scottsdale and then taking an estimated $140,000 in cash and jewelry during a Phoenix home break-in.

Phoenix police arrested 38-year-old Gilbert J. Sanchez at his house near Roosevelt and 32nd streets on Monday. He was allegedly caught with the stolen jewelry, Louis Vuitton wallet and distinct black-framed eyeglasses that, police say, he wore during the robbery. Court documents show that police found the missing 2019 Honda Pilot, which was stolen on Sept. 16 from Desert Mountain High School, abandoned near Roosevelt and 29th streets.

Police say Sanchez—wearing a black hat, black framed eyeglasses, black mask, and gray sweatpants, gloves, and gray and white shoes—opened the front door and point his gun at the victim, who just arrived home. Court documents say that Sanchez took the victim’s wallet, cash and jewelry that was passed down from his late mother, which includes loose diamonds, gold bracelets, a large unique white gold and sapphire ring, gold hoop earrings, bangle bracelets, linked bracelets, diamond rings, ceramic rings, pearl necklaces, cross pendant and two Omega Seamaster watches.

Detectives were contacted by an assistant manager at Super Pawn after, court documents show, Sanchez had been visiting the shop attempting to pawn off many pieces of jewelry, including one he claimed was valued at $30,000. The manager refused and instead accepted the stolen Omega Seamaster watch. The shop had Sanchez’s name, mobile phone number, two addresses, and birth date on record from past interactions, police say.

With the information from Super Pawn, police contacted Sanchez’s mobile carrier for an address, which lead them to the house on Roosevelt Street. Police recovered the jewelry, including a ring valued at about $40,000. Police say they also recovered documents taken from the stolen 2019 Honda Pilot.

After his arrest, Sanchez said he was unemployed and had a 4-5 pill a day fentanyl habit. He also said he traded pills for documents and jewelry to sell later. Police say they showed Sanchez surveillance video from the victim’s home and he denied he was involved in the home invasion.

Sanchez was booked into jail on several charges, including armed robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, burglary, and possessing a weapon when he’s prohibited.

