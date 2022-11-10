Kathy Hoffman, Tom Horne neck-and-neck in race for superintendent of public instruction

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In the latest ballot drop on Wednesday evening, both candidates running for Arizona superintendent of public instruction were in a tight battle. Republican Tom Horne held a slight lead over Democrat Kathy Hoffman, who is vying for re-election. Horne had roughly 7,500 votes ahead of Hoffman, with an estimated 69% of votes in.

Hoffman spoke to a crowd of supporters just before 9 p.m. on Election Day, reflecting on her past campaign. “Four years ago, I was in this exact hotel doing the exact same thing we’re doing right now,” she said.“During my first campaign, I was an educator straight out of the classroom. I was a first-time candidate and someone who was told ‘you have no chance.’ But thankfully, I knew what was at stake and how critical it is to have educators leading an education.”

Horne didn’t hold a speech for Republican supporters on Election night.

After 24 years as a school board member, Horne was elected superintendent and served from 2003 to 2011. He’s now looking to win the bid again, challenging Hoffman on test scores, English proficiency among new language learners, and the ongoing threat of school violence across the country and in Arizona.

Horne has said that he is against critical race theory in schools, stating the state needs to put an end to “ethnic studies” that separate students by race. He adds Arizona must hold failing schools accountable. In the wake of school shootings across the country, he also pushed for a stronger law enforcement presence at schools.

Hoffman, on the other hand, is looking to keep her seat after serving since 2019. Hoffman has focused on improving students’ mental health and looking to relieve an ongoing teacher shortage across Arizona schools. During a televised debate, Hoffman explained she launched a school safety task force that produced resources for schools. She added in 2019, she also grew the school safety grant program from a $12 million program to an $80 million program.

