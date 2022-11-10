Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for November 9, 2022:
J Fortune Bakery - 2025 N. Dobson Road, Chandler
3 violations
- Raw chicken stored above ready-to-eat foods
- Cut cantaloupe in direct contact with grocery bags
Filiberto’s - 3220 E. Baseline Road, Phoenix
3 violations
- Eggs and raw beef not stored at proper temperature
- Food not date marked properly
Umami Sushi BBQ - 7000 E. Mayo Boulevard Suite #1090, Phoenix
3 violations
- Fuzzy green substance on ginger root
- Dishwasher not cleaning properly
Pomodoro Italian Grill and Seafood - 6710 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek
3 violations
- Seafood tomato sauce kept past discard date
- Employee using mop, then handling cooking equipment
Tru Burger Company - 39504 N. Daisy Mountain Drive, Anthem
4 violations
- Queso served from food warmer that’s not hot enough
- Employee handling dirty dishes, then clean dishes without washing up
- Worker putting kettle chips in bowl with bare hands
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Ike’s Love and Sandwiches - 910 N. 4th Street, Phoenix
See’s Candy - 1810 W. Southern Avenue, Mesa
Dairy Queen - 11219 E. Via Linda, Scottsdale
Mr. Goodcents - 4920 W. Thunderbird Road, Glendale
IHOP - 2501 N. 44th Street, Phoenix
California Pizza Kitchen - 2400 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.