Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for November 9, 2022:

J Fortune Bakery - 2025 N. Dobson Road, Chandler

3 violations

Raw chicken stored above ready-to-eat foods

Cut cantaloupe in direct contact with grocery bags

Filiberto’s - 3220 E. Baseline Road, Phoenix

3 violations

Eggs and raw beef not stored at proper temperature

Food not date marked properly

Umami Sushi BBQ - 7000 E. Mayo Boulevard Suite #1090, Phoenix

3 violations

Fuzzy green substance on ginger root

Dishwasher not cleaning properly

Pomodoro Italian Grill and Seafood - 6710 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek

3 violations

Seafood tomato sauce kept past discard date

Employee using mop, then handling cooking equipment

Tru Burger Company - 39504 N. Daisy Mountain Drive, Anthem

4 violations

Queso served from food warmer that’s not hot enough

Employee handling dirty dishes, then clean dishes without washing up

Worker putting kettle chips in bowl with bare hands

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches - 910 N. 4th Street, Phoenix

See’s Candy - 1810 W. Southern Avenue, Mesa

Dairy Queen - 11219 E. Via Linda, Scottsdale

Mr. Goodcents - 4920 W. Thunderbird Road, Glendale

IHOP - 2501 N. 44th Street, Phoenix

California Pizza Kitchen - 2400 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.