DPS troopers give special gift to father of fallen Arizona sheriff’s deputy

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety went above and beyond to honor the memory of a fallen Arizona sheriff’s deputy, and to give his father something he’ll never forget.

Dep. Philip A. Rodriguez of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the line of duty back in April of 2007. His name was later engraved on the Arizona Peace Officers Memorial at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in front of the State Capitol complex in Phoenix.

As it turns out, his father didn’t know about the memorial engraving until a family member recently told him. That family member reached out to DPS to request a photo of the memorial to share with the late deputy’s father, who lives in Idaho. DPS wanted to do more.

Last month, Mr. Rodriguez got a special delivery at his front door. There, members of Idaho State Police formally presented him with a large, framed photograph and an inscription rubbing of his son’s name on the memorial.

DPS later shared the special moment on social media, writing: “Thank you to the Rodriguez family and the Idaho State Police for their support and assistance in honoring Deputy Rodriguez and creating a special experience for his father.”

