Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Cool temperatures linger in wake of storm

7-Day Forecast for Nov. 10
7-Day Forecast for Nov. 10(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny, dry, and unseasonably cool weather is on tap for the Valley and most of the state today. In the Phoenix Metro area, look for morning temperatures in the 40s that warm to the upper 60s this afternoon.

Yesterday’s cold front brought light snow to the high country along with howling winds that reached gusts of almost 70 miles per hour. In the Valley, most communities saw light to moderate rain with totals between a tenth and a quarter inch. The storm also brought cooler weather, which sticks around for a few days.

Breezy winds return to the Colorado River Valley today, but elsewhere across Arizona, winds should stay much lighter than yesterday. We’ll see temperatures slowly warm to the low 70s again for Veterans Day tomorrow and Saturday. On Sunday, a mostly dry storm system tracks through the region, bringing another slight dip in temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The weekend will see temperatures climb to the mid-70s, which is still unseasonably cool for...
Storm moving on, Cool Nights Ahead
The weekend will see temperatures climb to the mid-70s, which is still unseasonably cool for...
FORECAST: Cool, breezy weather heading into the weekend
Storm moving through bringing cool weather to the Valley
A steady stream of rain falling along the Carefree Highway on Wednesday.
First Alert Weather: Cold front sweeping through Arizona bringing rain and snow