Cool temperatures linger in wake of storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny, dry, and unseasonably cool weather is on tap for the Valley and most of the state today. In the Phoenix Metro area, look for morning temperatures in the 40s that warm to the upper 60s this afternoon.

Yesterday’s cold front brought light snow to the high country along with howling winds that reached gusts of almost 70 miles per hour. In the Valley, most communities saw light to moderate rain with totals between a tenth and a quarter inch. The storm also brought cooler weather, which sticks around for a few days.

Breezy winds return to the Colorado River Valley today, but elsewhere across Arizona, winds should stay much lighter than yesterday. We’ll see temperatures slowly warm to the low 70s again for Veterans Day tomorrow and Saturday. On Sunday, a mostly dry storm system tracks through the region, bringing another slight dip in temperatures.

