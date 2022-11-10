Construction worker in critical condition after apparent jobsite accident in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A trench worker is fighting for his life after being at a Goodyear jobsite early Thursday morning.

Authorities were called out around 9:30 a.m. to a rescue call near Citrus and Van Buren When crews arrived, they found a worker seriously hurt who needed to be rescued. Crews were able to get to them and rushed them to the hospital in critical “and unstable” condition. Details on what happened at the site are unclear and details on the extent of the worker’s injuries weren’t immediately released.

Arizona's Family is working on learning more information.

