Cochise County asks Supreme Court to intervene after plan to hand-count all ballots blocked

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors, county recorder and elections director have filed a motion asking the Arizona Supreme Court to hear their appeal of an earlier ruling that barred the county from conducting a hand count of all ballots.

On Monday, a Pima County Superior Court judge blocked the county’s plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from Tuesday’s election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. Judge Casey F. McGinley said the county board of supervisors overstepped its legal authority by ordering the county recorder to count all the ballots cast in the election, rather than the small sample required by state law.

The opponents — a group of retirees who sued in court to stop a full hand count — argued that state law only allows a small hand count of early ballots to ensure the counting machines are accurate. Group members argued that a last-minute change would create chaos and potentially delay certification of the election results.

On Thursday, county officials filed a motion to transfer the case from the Arizona Court of Appeals to the state Supreme Court. The appellants say the transfer is justified due to the statewide importance of the issue.

So far, there has been no response from the Arizona Supreme Court on the motion.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

See the motion in its entirety below:

