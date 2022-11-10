Bring your furry friends to the Super Bowl Host Committee’s 5K-9 Fun Run in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Big Game is still months away, but there’s plenty of fun in the preparations across the Valley.

And to make sure no member of your family is left out, there’s one special event for your furry friend: the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee 5K-9 Fun Run presented by PetSmart.

“We’re excited for the community to come together for a morning of healthy family fun and of course, including our four-legged friends in activities leading up to Super Bowl LVII is a highlight,” said Jay Parry, President and CEO of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee. “PetSmart is an amazing partner who shares our goals of leaving a positive imprint on the community, and helping locals make lifelong Super Bowl memories.”

It’s being held on Jan. 7 at Riverview Park in Mesa, just off Rio Salado Parkway and the Loop 202. The fun begins at a no-pun-intended TAILgate party at 7:30 a.m. before the fun run starts at 8:15.

“We know pet parents enjoy getting outside and being active with their pets, so we wanted to offer pets and their people a way to make some great memories together,” said PetSmart SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Will Smith. “The 5K-9 Fun Run is a chance to share a special experience with your pet, and it’s fun that supports a cause! Every registration benefits PetSmart Charities, so participants are directly impacting work that transforms the lives of pets and the people who love them.”

A $30 registration fee will cover your entry. It also includes a limited edition State Forty Eight t-shirt and State Forty Eight dog bandana. 57% of that fee will be donated to PetSmart Charities.

For more information, click/tap here

