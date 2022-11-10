Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Assisted living employee purchased items with stolen financial info from residents, police say

Tami Friend, an assisted living employee, is accused of stealing from residents.
Tami Friend, an assisted living employee, is accused of stealing from residents.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas have arrested an assisted living employee accused of stealing from residents.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 41-year-old Tami Friend purchased items with residents’ personal information that she stole.

KVVU reports there could be more victims at the assisted living property as detectives located additional stolen personal information.

Authorities urged anyone who may have been a victim of this crime to contact the Financial Crimes Section at 702-828-3483.

Las Vegas police said Friend has been arrested and is facing charges, including obtaining and/or using another person’s identification for an unlawful purpose, exploiting a vulnerable person and theft.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Republican Abe Hamadeh surpassed Democrat Kris Mayes on Wednesday after she was carrying a...
4k votes gives Kris Mayes slight lead over Abe Hamadeh in attorney general race
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Man indicted on federal charges in attack on Paul Pelosi
Katie Hobbs, left, has the early lead over Kari Lake, right, in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
Race for Arizona Governor too close to call between Hobbs, Lake
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Chandler police say two people were found shot near Palm and Pecos on Wednesday. Two suspects...
Police arrest two men after double shooting in Chandler